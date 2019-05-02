Frustration in Bundoran as burst pipe affects hundreds

Around 500 homes and businesses in the West End of Bundoran were affected by water outages over the weekend.

Irish Water said a burst on one section of the water main on Friday was repaired by Saturday morning.

A second burst occurred on Sunday that was repaired by lunchtime on Monday.

The outage affected homes and businesses and was the latest in a series of bursts in the area.

Gina Witherow of the Donegal English Language School said there were 50 students at the school from countries including Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, and Mexico over the weekend.

Families staying at local accommodation for the Easter holidays were also affected.

“We had no water for our 50 students for cooking, for toilets or basic facilities for our students.”

She said the Portbeg Holiday Homes complex had to refund money to five customers.

“They had loads of complaints as people could not use showers and not get water,” she said.

The nearby Zephyr Lodge, which is owned by Ms Witherow’s husband Mark, was also hit by the shortages.

“Guests could not flush toilets, could not have showers, could not wash dishes and again customers were asking for refunds.”

She said last year the language school had 140 students when the water went off on one occasion.

“We have had numerous incidents, at least three or four times in the last year or 18 months. It’s ongoing all the time.”

Lack of communication

Local election candidate Michael McMahon paid tribute to local workers who restored water.

The communication from Irish Water over the weekend was not satisfactory, he added.

“There is a lack of information from Irish Water,” he said.

“They will tell you they have a web page but older people don’t know how to access that.”

Irish Water apologised for the disruption and said work on the replacement of approximately 1.4 km of water main in Bundoran is to commence in September and is due to take eight weeks to complete.