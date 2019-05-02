Celebrate your age at a special Donegal Home Instead event

With a population of 20,000 people aged over 65 in Donegal, Home Instead Senior Care Donegal are celebrating the life of these senior residents in the county by hosting an event entitled, ‘Age is Just a Number’.

It takes place in the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny next Thursday, May 9 from 12 to 4pm.

This is an event that celebrates aging and wisdom while offering everyone who comes along an opportunity to learn more about the services and offerings in Donegal, to these young at heart residents and their families.

A fun event for everyone here's some of what you can expect on the day:

- Practical Advice and Information Stands

- Virtual Reality Experience, travel the globe virtually!

-Meet the experts - Nutrition, Movement And Memories

- Lifestyle And Wellness Information

- Guest Speakers

- Tea And Coffee Corner, Music, Laughter, Friendship

-Share Your Story Corner

- Free Draws To Win Some Great Prizes.

Martin Murphy director of Home Instead Senior Care in Donegal said: “Everyone is welcome, bring a parent or let them bring you!

“There will be information and support stands on everything from social groups like the active retirement group in the county to health and well being advice and maybe even a game of bingo or two!”

Martin is keen to point out the importance of supporting the aging population in the county.

The obvious issues include ill health, loneliness and general lack of confidence and Martin said he is delighted groups like Donegal Volunteer Centre are attending on the day to talk about opportunities for all ages to get involved in volunteering and sharing their knowledge and wisdom in the communities in which they live.

Cara House will also be there offering supports and practical information specifically for those who want to embrace their elder years while learning more about the supports on offer to them.

For further information contact Martin at Home Instead Senior Care office Letterkenny(074) 911 3050 donegal@homeinstead.ie

Or you can visit the Home Instead Senior Care Donegal Facebook page.