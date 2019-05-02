Donegal Lotto winner still to claim their half million windfall

Staff at the National Lottery office have yet to hear from the owner of the winning Euromillions Plus ticket that was bought in the Paper Stop on the main street in Glenties.

The winning ticket was worth €500,000 and news of the lucky winner was revealed on Saturday morning.

Still time

The picturesque town of Glenties has a population of around 800 people.

However, many people do pass through the town en route to Letterkenny or to make their way to villages in south Donegal.

Robert Magee of the National Lottery Office said that the winner has over 80 days to collect their winnings.

He added that the person who won may be preparing themselves to collect their winnings, may be letting the news sink in or may be obtaining advice, ahead of taking their trip to the capital to collect their winnings.

In the past, Lotto winners have gone on holiday before they have collected their winnings and in other cases the winnings are left to the last minute to collect.

He urged the winner to immediately sign the back of their ticket.

Numbers

The winning numbers in the main EuroMillions draw were 14, 33, 35, 47, 50 and the lucky stars were 9 and 11.

And, the Plus numbers pulled were 7, 13, 16, 21 and 22.

The owner of the Paper Shop, William Elliot, said he was delighted to hear that someone had bought the winning Euromillions ticket from his shop.

He has been urging all of his customers to check their tickets.

He said that there was a great ‘buzz’ about the village since the news.

The owner of the winning ticket is urged to keep their ticket safe after signing it and contact the prize claims team at the National Lottery Office on 01 836 4444.

Arrangements will then be made for the winner to come to the National Lottery to collect their prize in Dublin.