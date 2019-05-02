Helpful tips to try and maintain healthy hair

Constant blow drying and using straighteners can really damage your hair.

Have a chat with your hairdresser to see if there are any alternatives for you.

Restyle

Yesterday was a day where I seemed to only be cutting short hair. One of my clients wanted a restyle and was fed up blow drying her hair. She has beautiful curls but always uses straighteners.

I talked her in to leaving it dry naturally and just using some hair oil to get some shine. It actually suits her so much better than the straight but it will take a little getting used to it and I received a message this morning to say she is in love with her new hair cut.

Revive

I love cutting short styles as they vary a lot. It can be pixie short to mid length and every day it can look different.

There was one thing that struck me - two of my clients said their hair in the morning is always sticking out on their heads.

I asked if they were showering at night to which they replied ‘yes’.

If you sleep on hair that is washed any time after eight in the evening, it is going to stick out the next day.

Either shower in the morning or have a plant spray filled with water and use it to dampen a little and this can revive your style.

These spray bottles are very handy for everyone now and again, fill with water and spray softly on air, if you want more movement in your hair.

Having your hair short is another way to let your colour grow out if that's what you want.



