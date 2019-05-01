Opening victory for Donegal Masters as they defeat Sligo in Drumcliff

The Donegal Masters started their 2019 campaign with a win against Sligo at Oxford Park, Drumcliff.

Sligo 1-7

Donegal 0-14

It took a Sligo goal midway through the second half to get Donegal going and the responded by scoring the last eight points to win by four.

As you would expect there were plenty of mistakes by both sides in the opening half, and the afternoon rain meant the pitch was slippery.

The first half was pretty even with Sligo having just edging the possession and they also edged the scoring to lead by 0-6 to 0-5 at the break.

The first four points were shared with Michael 'Sticky' Ward replying twice to Sligo points.

Newcomer Gary Gillen and Ward put Donegal 0-4 to 0-2 ahead but Sligo hit back thanks to three Alan O'Dowd points and a Sean Davey free while Benny Cassidy had Donegal's only other score, a good effort from distance.

The first two points of the second half were shared before Sligo got a goal.

But then Donegal found their feet and Kerry Ryan and John Haran began to dominate at midfield while another newcomer Peter McHugh of Ardara was lively up front along with 'Sticky' Ward. The points flowed with Ward getting three and McHugh, Kerry Ryan, Liam McGroarty and Sean Boyce all found the target.

It was a good opening win for Val Murray's side with a good number of players making their debut.



DONEGAL: Mark Cannon; Charlie Doherty, Eamonn Doherty, JA McMullan; Barry Dowds, Packie McGrath, Paul Gallagher; John Haran, Dermot McColgan; Gary Gillen (0-1), PJ Gallagher, Liam McGroarty (0-1); Sean Boyce (0-1), Kerry Ryan (0-1), Michael Ward (0-7). Subs (rolling): Peter McHugh (0-1), Dermot Slevin, Seamus Ferry (0-1), Adrian Doherty, Ross Brady, Gary McGinty, Benny Cassidy (0-1), David Murray, Vincent Kennedy, Maurice McBride, Brian McCabe, Michael McLaughlin.