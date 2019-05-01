Donegal County Council seeking expressions of interest for the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2019

Donegal County Council is seeking Expressions of Interests from towns and villages across the county as part of the recently launched Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2019.

This scheme is targeting rural towns and villages with populations of less than 10,000 and is being funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development with the local authority administering the scheme.

Expressions of interest are being sought for projects that will enhance and develop towns and villages socially, economically and culturally and proposals should include activities which will have clear positive economic impacts on the town, rather than just public realm-type actions.

Applications from towns and villages can range in value from €20,000 to a maximum of €100,000. Funding of up to €200,000 will also be considered for a limited number of projects which can deliver exceptionally strong economic benefit to a town and its outlying areas.

The council is keen to receive expressions of interest from groups who may have a suitable project for consideration under the scheme. All expressions of interest will be assessed based on the priorities set out in the Scheme Outline and a maximum of 12 proposals may be selected for further development into detailed applications which will be submitted to the Department of Rural and Community Development for further assessment.

The closing date for receipt of completed ‘Expressions of Interest’ is 5pm on Friday, May 17.

Further information including the Scheme Outline details and Expression of Interest Form are available at www.donegalcoco.ie under ‘Apply for it’.