Another basketball title for Donegal as Abbey VS boys take Junior title

Congratulations to Abbey VS, Donegal town boys who won the All-Ireland Junior B Boys title at the National Basketball Arena, Tallaght today.

They defeated St Aidans CBS, Dublin 50-28 in the semi-final and then defeated Mercy, Ballymahon 42-38 in the final.

It is the second All-Ireland title for Donegal this week as Loreto, Letterkenny won the Junior Girls on Monday.

And there is a chance of a third title as Coláiste na Carraige First Year Girls are in Tallaght tomorrow where they will also be seeking All-Ireland glory.