NAOMH COLMCILLE APPEAL: No decision on Naomh Colmcille GAA club suspension until end of week

The appeal by the Naomh Colmcille GAA club against a proposed eight week suspension for holding a tournament on their grounds in aid of a local charity was heard last night (Tuesday) by the Donegal Hearings' Committee but no decision is expected on the matter until later in the week.

The suspension was proposed after an investigation was held by Donegal GAA into the matter. The tournament was held in February as a fund-raiser for local man Paul Dillon, a former club player and coach, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone in January.

It is learned that the appeal was a lengthy one, which ran to a number of hours. It is expected that the Hearings' Committee will meet again to deliberate on the appeal.

The Naomh Colmcille GAA club posted on their Facebook page this morning:

"Folks, Our appeal hearing was last night and we now wait on the outcome of that process. Hopefully we'll know by the end of the week and we'll take it from there. Thanks!"

So it looks as if it will be Friday at the earliest before the result of the Naomh Colmcille appeal will be known.