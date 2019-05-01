Gardaí appeal to the public following spate of criminal damage incidents in a Donegal town

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing for information in relation to a spate of recent Criminal damage incidents which occurred between April 24 and 26.

A car was damaged while parked in a driveway of a private residence at Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, between April 24 and 25. The windscreen was smashed and the wing mirror on the driver's side was broken off.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident at Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny. Two vehicles parked outside the owner's address were damaged, one had damage to the wing mirror and the other had damage to the wing mirror and also to the tail light. The incident occurred between April 24 and 25, between 11pm on Wednesday night until 11.30am on the Thursday morning.

Damage was caused to the door of a garden shed at Whitethorn Close, Letterkenny on Friday, April 26 between 4.30pm and 5pm.

Gardaí had received reports that a group of youths may have been seen in the area during that time period. If anyone did see a group of youths in the area on Friday evening and can offer a description of them between 4-5pm or indeed if they observed anyone whom they had suspicions in relation

to, they are urged to contact Gardai in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.