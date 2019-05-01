Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary McConnell, Prucklish, Churchill

- Josie McBride, Main Street, Ramelton

- James Sweeney, Coolboy, Letterkenny

- Sally Gallagher, née Duffy,Trusk Road, Ballybofey

- Annie Greene, Loughanure

- Bernard McLaughlin, Killyclougher, Omagh and formerly Drumcairn

- Annie Clarke née Gallagher, Coolatee, Lifford

- Jimmy Mullen, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Mary Harley, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town

Mary McConnell, Prucklish, Churchill

The death has taken place at St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Mary McConnell, Prucklish, Churchill.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon on Friday followed by burial in Temple Douglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations to St Joseph’s Hospital Patient's Comfort Fund c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Josie McBride, Main Street, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Archview Lodge Nursing Home Letterkenny of Josie McBride, Main Street, Ramelton.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter-in-law, Kathleen McBride, Killydonnell House, Killydonnell from 2pm on Wednesday.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church Ramelton with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Archview Lodge Nursing Home Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

James Sweeney, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James Sweeney, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Sally Gallagher, née Duffy,Trusk Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Sally Gallagher, née Duffy, Trusk Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday, May 1, from 5pm. Funeral leaving her home on Friday, May 3, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Sessaighoneill Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Hillcrest House Nursing Home or the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, care of any family member. Family time please, from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Annie Greene, Loughanure

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Greene, Loughanure.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, May 2 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Barrettstown Camp c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Bernard McLaughlin, Killyclougher, Omagh and formerly Drumcairn

The death has occurred at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen of Bernard McLaughlin, Killyclougher, Omagh and formerly of Drumcairn.

Bernard's remains are reposing at his grand-daughter, Zoe Henderson's home at 65 Beinn Aoibhinn, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 1 going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Annie Clarke, née Gallagher, Coolatee, Lifford

The death has occurred of Annie Clarke, nee Gallagher, Coolatee, Lifford.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 1 at 10.20am going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy Mullen, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Jimmy Mullen, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Lakehouse Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mary Harley, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Mary Harley, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday from 4pm until 9pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning, going to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.