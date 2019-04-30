Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sally Gallagher, née Duffy,Trusk Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Sally Gallagher, née Duffy, Trusk Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday, May 1, from 5pm. Funeral leaving her home on Friday, May 3, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Sessaighoneill Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Hillcrest House Nursing Home or the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, care of any family member. Family time please, from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Annie Greene, Loughanure

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Greene, Loughanure.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass on Thursday morning, May 2 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Barrettstown Camp c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Bernard McLaughlin, Killyclougher, Omagh and formerly Drumcairn

The death has occurred at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen of Bernard McLaughlin, Killyclougher, Omagh and formerly of Drumcairn.

Bernard's remains are reposing at his grand-daughter, Zoe Henderson's home at 65 Beinn Aoibhinn, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 1 going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Annie Clarke, née Gallagher, Coolatee, Lifford

The death has occurred of Annie Clarke, nee Gallagher, Coolatee, Lifford.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 1 at 10.20am going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy Mullen, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Jimmy Mullen, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Lakehouse Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mary Harley, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Mary Harley, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today (Tuesday) from 4pm until 9pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning, going to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Kathleen Bonar, née Parker, 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Kathleen Bonar, née Parker, 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm Service in Carnone Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only all enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

