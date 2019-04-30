Donegal man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A Donegal man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

David Martin, 56, of 78 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny pleaded guilty at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court today to one count of possession of child pornography.

He is charged with possession of six child pornographic videos which were kept on a desktop computer at 11 St Jude’s Court, Lifford on October 6, 2016.

Barrister Peter Nolan (BL) told Judge John Aymler that the case was before the court for the first time and Mr Martin had pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity.

Mr Nolan requested a probation and welfare report and a psychiatric report.

Judge Aylmer extended legal aid to cover the cost of the psychiatric report and adjourned the case until October.