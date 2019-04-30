Donegal company among Top 50 Travel Agencies in the UK and Ireland

A travel agency in Letterkenny has been named one of the best in the nation.

Atlantic Travel was named one of the best 50 agencies in the UK and Ireland as part of a power-list by industry bible the Travel Trade Gazette. Atlantic Travel was one of three agencies in the Republic of Ireland category to earn a place in this prestigious list.

More than 500 travel agencies and branches put themselves forward for consideration for TTG’s Top 50 Travel Agencies 2019 – in association with Kuoni - from which a shortlist of 100 finalists across 20 categories was devised.

The TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies list was revealed in a glittering ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday night after an extensive judging process, which saw agents rated by tour operators and other suppliers, and then assessed by travel trade journalists.

TTG group editor Pippa Jacks said: “Now in its fourth year, our Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative has seen us tour the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to uncover its most dedicated and innovative travel agency businesses.

“Our winners demonstrate that travel retailing in 2019 is a vibrant and successful business sector, and that experienced travel professionals continue to add value through their expertise and by delivering extraordinary service to their customers.

“Each agency that earned a place in our Top 50 list this year worked hard to impress our judges and should feel incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”

Emma McHugh who is a partner and the Manager of Atlantic Travel said “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this accolade by TTG. Our passion and dedication to travel is always at the heart of what we do and we are so proud of this recognition”

The shortlisting stage was undertaken by a panel of 60 travel suppliers including airlines, tour operators and car hire providers, who rated hopeful agencies according to their business performance, customer service and expertise.

To decide which shortlisted agencies made it into the Top 50 list, a TTG journalist visited or interviewed each shortlisted agency to carry out an assessment.

Find the full Top 50 shortlist and more information on the process at ttgtop50.com

MAIN PIC: The staff at Atlantic Travel including from left, Manager Emma McHugh, Caroline Kerr, Moya McCrossan, Evelyn McClafferty, Mary T Toye, Noreen Cullen and Donna Feeney