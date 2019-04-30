Garda appeal for dash-cam footage following Letterkenny incident

Gardaí are appealing to taxi-drivers and to vehicle users who were in the Letterkenny vicinity during the early hours of Monday morning, to check their dash-cam footage as it may assist gardaí with their investigations.

Two men were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of injuries, which are understood not to be life threatening, following an incident which took place outside of a nightclub.

It is understood that a male suffered a head injury as a result of a blow to the head which subsequently resulted in his falling and hitting his head off concrete.

Gardaí say the attack is believed to be 'unprovoked.'

The investigation is still at a very early stage and gardaí are trawling through CCTV and speaking to witnesses who have come forward, to date.

A second male was taken to hospital with injuries linked to the incident. His involvement in this incident is under investigation at present.

Garda Gráinne Doherty say they are particularly keen to hear from taxi drivers who may have been in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage.

A taxi rank is near where the incident took place. People can ring Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or call the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.