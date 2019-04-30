NEWS
Man remanded in custody in connection with Donegal hammer attack
Attack resulted in serious injuries
A man has been charged and remanded in custody in relation to a hammer attack in Letterkenny earlier this month.
The incident occurred on the Pearse Road area of Letterkenny on April 14.
The victim had been left with serious injuries as a result of the attack.
The suspect appeared in court in connection with the assault and is due to appear again, at a later date.
The gardaí wish to thank the public in helping them with their investigations in relation to this incident.
