Windscreens smashed on cars at Letterkenny University Hospital

Windscreens were smashed and panels and bumpers were damaged in a number of incidents that occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday, April 24.

The incidents took place between 7.15pm and 8.30pm in the hospital carpark.

Members of hospital staff came out to the carpark, following work and were upset to find that their car was damaged.

Garda Gráinne Doherty, told the 'Nine til Noon' Show: "The damage to these cars was believed to have been caused by rocks. The rocks were found lying beside all of the cars which were damaged."

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who have any information in relation to these incidents to please call them at 074 91 67100.