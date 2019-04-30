Gardaí dispel rumours of attempted kidnapping in Donegal

Gardaí have moved to quash rumours of an attempted kidnapping in Carndonagh.

The story that the attempted kidnapping of a young girl occurred at Tulnaree in Carndonagh on April 20, first came to light on social media.

Speaking on the 'Nine til Noon' Show, Garda Gráinne Doherty said: "I am aware that this story is circulating on social media, at present.

"I want to clarify that there was no attempted kidnapping, on that date, at the Tulnaree. A very minor incident did occur and it has been blown out of proportion, to be honest."

She urged people to be cautious when discussing issues on social media especially where people are being named.

She added that stories on social media can cause unnecessary fear in communities.