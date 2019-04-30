Driver collides with garda car following pursuit in Donegal

Three males were arrested and one remains in custody following a pursuit which resulted in a collision with a garda car in the Milford district on Monday night.

Shortly after 7pm on April 29, gardaí were alerted to a drunk driver in Rathmullan.

Two units were dispatched and subsequent attempts to stop the vehicle outside Rathmullan failed.

The driver did not stop and was involved in numerous counts of dangerous driving towards Letterkenny.

Assistance was requested from gardaí in Letterkenny and the Roads Policing Unit.

A checkpoint was set up and the vehicle was eventually stopped after it collided with a marked Garda car which had been dispatched from Milford.

Three males were arrested, two have since been released and one remains in Garda custody. Gardaí wish to thank the public for their assistance during this incident.