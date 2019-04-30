Another earthquake is recorded in Donegal

Another minor earthquake has struck in Donegal.

The epicentre of the latest quake was around 15km southeast from Donegal town and 15km northeast of Ballyshannon.

The 2.1 quake struck at around 9.18pm on Monday evening.

It was detected by the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN) and according to the INSN website the quake was strong enough to be felt by members of the public.

Anyone who did feel the quake is asked to get in touch with the INSN.

The event comes just three weeks after Donegal experienced one of its strongest earthquakes on record.

People in south Donegal felt the magnitude 2.4 tremor at 11.58pm on Sunday, April 7.

The quake occurred in the Donegal Bay area and was felt strongest in the south west of the county.