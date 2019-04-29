Closure of Daniel O'Donnell Visitors Centre announced

The Daniel O’Donnell Visitors Centre in Dungloe has closed after the premises it was housed in was sold.

The centre, which was home to memorabilia from the Donegal singer’s musical career, opened in 2012.

The promoters of the museum, Pat and Anne Gallagher, announced the closure of the centre in a statement.

“It is with regret that we announce the closure of the Visitor Centre in Dungloe.

“The premises of the Stepping Stone Bar and Bank Bistro has been sold with vacant possession.

"We wish to put on record our appreciation to all the visitors, the Coach Companies and Social Groups who supported the venture since 2012. Thanks to Brid who welcomed everybody from far and near.

“We are indebted to the many Television Production Companies who recorded and gave publicity to the Centre.

"A very special thanks goes to Daniel and Majella for allowing us the opportunity to showcase their special moments. We truly appreciate the time and effort they both gave to the Visitor Centre."

The singer reacted on social media to the closure.

I would like to thank Pat and Anne and everyone who helped in the Visitor Centre since it opened,” he said.

“I’m very grateful that they gave so many people the opportunity to see all of the memorabilia we have gathered over the years. Thanks to all of you who visited, I hope you enjoyed the experience.”