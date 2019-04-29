Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, April 29, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bernard McLaughlin, Killyclougher, Omagh and formerly Drumcairn

- Annie Clarke née Gallagher, Coolatee, Lifford

- Agnes Quinn (née McLaughlin) Dumberry Hill, Bridgend

- Jimmy Mullen, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Mary Harley, Knockagar, Letterbarrow

- Kathleen Bonar née Parker, 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy

- Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings

Bernard McLaughlin, Killyclougher, Omagh and formerly Drumcairn

The death has occurred at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen of Bernard McLaughlin, Killyclougher, Omagh and formerly of Drumcairn.

Bernard's remains will reposing at his grand-daughter, Zoe Henderson's home at 65 Beinn Aoibhinn, Letterkenny from 8pm on Monday, April 29.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 1 going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Annie Clarke née Gallagher, Coolatee, Lifford

The death has occurred of Annie Clarke nee Gallagher, Coolatee, Lifford.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 7pm on Monday, April 29.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 1 at 10.20am going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Agnes Quinn (née McLaughlin) Dumberry Hill, Bridgend

The death has occurred of Agnes Quinn (née McLaughlin) Dumberry Hill, Bridgend.

Removal from her late residence on Sunday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass in St. Mura's Church, Fahan 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital.

Jimmy Mullen, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Jimmy Mullen, Breaghy, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Lakehouse Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mary Harley, Knockagar, Letterbarrow

The death has taken place of Mary Harley, Knockagar, Letterbarrow. Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today Sunday from 6pm until 10pm.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Kathleen Bonar née Parker, 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Kathleen Bonar, née Parker, 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy.

Her remains will repose at her late residence this evening Sunday, April 28 at 7pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm Service in Carnone Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only all enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings

The death has occurred in London of Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings. Private Service taking place in London followed by cremation. Family only at the request of the deceased.



