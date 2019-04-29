Donegal election candidate vows to bring Rás Tailteann back if elected

Local election candidate, Séamus Rodgers, has vowed to get Rás Tailteann back on track should he secure a seat in the upcoming elections.

The race director, Eimear Dignam, and her crew have been searching for a new backer since previous sponsors An Post stepped back after the 2017 edition.

The race ran as usual last year but the depletion of a reserve source meant that a new sponsor had to be found for this May's event. This did not happen.

Mr Rodgers said: "Every year for almost seven decades, in good times and bad, this event has visited and passed nearly every town and village on the island of Ireland."

He described it as a 'joyous carnival of colour, courage and athleticism.'

He added that former winners included Ben McKenna, Shay O'Hanlon, Gene Mangan and the late Paddy O’Callaghan.

He said: "Today they would travel the Wild Atlantic Way, they never forgot Donegal with stages finishing over several years in Glenties and Dungloe with a mountain climb on the famous Glengesh Pass in Ardara."

The Rosses-based activist said that the Rás was a great tourism attraction, and supported the local economy, including hotels, shops and B&Bs and other businesses.

He said that it was disappointing that the Rás didn't secure funding this year.

He vowed to endeavour to bring the 'Rás' back should he secure a council seat in the Glenties Municipal Area this May.