Meeting with Irish Water demanded after west Donegal water shortages

Irish Water has been demanded to appear before county councillors to explain the ongoing disruption to water supply in parts of west Donegal.

In the latest disruption homes and businesses in Falcaragh Falcarragh, Gortahork and parts of Gaoth Dobhair were without water for three days due to a burst on the rising main between the reservoir and the water treatment plants at Ardsbeg.

Officials have been called on to attend the Glenties municipal district by Sinn Féin councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh to provide answers over ongoing disruption to water services in the region.

“Over the weekend homes and businesses in several parts of Gaoth Dobhair, Falcarragh and Gortahork were again without water or experienced disruption to their supply,” he said.

“This is simply not acceptable and these ongoing outages are greatly inconveniencing and impacting on householders throughout the region, many of whom have been experiencing service disruptions for weeks now.

“This situation is also costing local businesses hundreds of euro to lost trade as some businesses, such as hairdressers and cafés in particular, have had little option over recent weeks but to close on several occasions owing to inadequate supply.

“These business owners are paying rates and commercial water charges and they deserve to enjoy access to quality and adequate water services, yet the fact that they are being forced to close because of water outages is not good enough.

“As many people will be aware, I have previously called on Irish Water to urgently carry out remedial works and to complete a local pipe replacement programme in a bid to resolve this issue, however, householders and businesses cannot be forced to put up with these outages for much longer.

“Evidently, there is a need for Irish Water to commit to fast-tracking this plan while also introducing measures to ensure that residents and businesses have access to a clean, safe, reliable water supply in the interim.

“As chairperson of the Glenties Municipal District, I am now demanding that officials from the utility appear before the next sitting of council in order to field questions from the elected members and to outline what action Irish Water is going to take to immediately resolve this unacceptable situation,” he said.