Hugh Coll is first home in very successful Tina's Rainbow 5k in Ardara

Hugh Coll of Milford AC was the narrow winner in the Tina's 5k in Ardara on Sunday, ahead of Martin Cunningham of Tir Chonaill AC and Manus McHugh, Rosses AC.

Ciara Cunningham was first lady home ahead of Edwina Sweeney and Sharon McGowan.

(See Thursday's Donegal Democrat for full pictorial coverage)

RESULTS

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time

1. 58 Hugh Coll m MO Milford AC 17:08

2. 11 Martin Cunningham m MO Tír Chonaill AC 17:13

3. 91 Manus Mc Hugh m MO Rosses AC 17:38

4. 190 Michael Logue m M40 Rosses ac 18:01

5. 30 Seamus Gallagher m M50 18:56

6. 84 David Mc Kelvey m MO 19:06

7. 187 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses ac 20:05

8. 134 Charles Byrne m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 21:05

9. 213 Jack Kelly m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 21:13

10. 204 Ciara Cunningham f FO 21:25

11. 116 Sean Cassioy m M50 21:39

12. 95 Kian Gillispie m MJ 21:45

13. 92 Darragh Burke m MJ 21:51

14. 118 Fintan Dewhirst m MJ Tir Chonaill 22:27

15. 132 Daniel Byrne m MJ 22:27

16. 45 Jack Boyd m MO 22:44

17. 140 Gerry Maguire m MO 22:44

18. 155 David Maguire m MO 22:45

19. 31 Martin O Halloran m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 22:47

20. 202 David Mc Dyre m MO 22:49

21. 26 Gerry Mc Cafferty m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 22:50

22. 73 Conan O Donnell m MO 23:00

23. 192 Edwina Sweeney f F40 Tir Chonaill 23:07

24. 24 Eddie Mc Fadden m M50 Falcarragh Road Runners 23:12

25. 158 Sean Lorinyenko m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 23:17

26. 32 Pauric Keenaghan m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 23:26

27. 198 Eoghan McNelis m MJ Tir Chonaill 23:32

28. 117 Sharon McGowan f F50 Tir Chonaill 23:40

29. 131 Christopher byrne m MO 23:42

30. 88 Julian Molloy m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 23:46

31. 220 Emily Bonner f FO 23:58

32. 182 John Paul Maguire m MO 24:01

33. 159 Billy Maguire m MO 24:01

34. 110 Michaela Murray f FJ Bruckless road runners 24:03

35. 208 Maria Diver f FO 24:15

36. 256 Stephen Baskin m MO 24:18

37. 103 Caroline Kennedy f F40 Bruckless road runners 24:19

38. 49 Vera Haughey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 24:40

39. 193 Teresa Sweeney f F40 24:54

40. 119 Rosemary Dewhirst f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 25:01

41. 247 Eamon Doc m M40 25:02

42. 160 Damien Mc Hugh m MO Inver Rovers 25:08

43. 108 Alison Murray f FO Bruckless road runners 25:13

44. 64 Teresa Gallagher f F40 25:16

45. 166 Peter Duddy m MO 25:29

46. 85 Dave Whaley m M50 25:33

47. 99 Patrick Larry m M50 25:38

48. 10 Lyndsy Melly f F40 25:41

49. 98 Aine Brannigan f FJ Tir Chonaill 25:43

50. 142 Daithi Molloy m MJ 25:43

51. 237 Angela Trimble f FO 25:45

52. 51 Victor Whittington m M40 25:47

53. 97 Sinead Boyle f F40 25:51

54. 221 Patricia Hegarty f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 25:52

55. 153 Elizabeth Meehan f F40 26:13

56. 175 Stephanie Doherty f FO 26:20

57. 173 Colin Doherty m MO 26:20

58. 83 Ailbhe Mc Crossan f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 26:38

59. 52 Jackie Harvey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 26:47

60. 43 Stephen Coughlan m M40 26:50

61. 115 Ciaran Boyle m MJ 27:01

62. 170 Gwen Farrell f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 27:05

63. 71 Mary Gallagher f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 27:06

64. 78 Stephaine Brennan f FO 27:06

65. 215 Elizabeth Mc Kenize f FO 27:14

66. 244 Adam Lough m MJ 27:31

67. 238 Jaack Lough f FJ 27:40

68. 2 Gavin Shovelin m MJ 27:47

69. 172 Jo O'Donnell f FO 27:52

70. 177 Ethan Byrne-Doherty m MJ 27:56

71. 211 Darren Whelan m MO 28:04

72. 8 Lucan Melly m MJ 28:12

73. 22 Majella Shovlin f F50 28:12

74. 152 Fiona Doherty f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 28:13

75. 264 Phil Byrne m M50 28:31

76. 189 Pauric Sweeney m MJ 28:32

77. 201 Leah McNelis f FO 28:33

78. 219 Elise O Reilly f FJ 28:34

79. 222 Alex O Reilly m MJ 28:35

80. 96 Teresa Gillispie f F50 29:03

81. 178 Michaela Carrioy m M50 29:13

82. 82 Mary Doherty f FO Tír Chonaill AC 29:13

83. 25 Anne M Mc Fadden f F50 Falcarragh Road Runners 29:17

84. 23 Caroline Breslin f F40 29:30

85. 144 Michelle Doherty f FO Tír Chonaill AC 29:38

86. 139 Eabha Molloy f FJ 29:38

87. 111 Clodagh Murray f FJ Bruckless road runners 29:40

88. 109 Keith Murray m M40 Bruckless road runners 29:41

89. 257 Kian McShane f FJ 29:44

90. 54 Etuan Kelly m MO 29:49

91. 200 Breid Kee f F50 29:51

92. 93 Kathleen Burke f F40 29:53

93. 16 Luke Ward m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 30:00

94. 209 Stacey Bonner f FO 30:04

95. 136 Donal Breslin m MO 30:26

96. 126 Jacinta Gallagher f FO 30:53

97. 205 Marie Boyle f F40 31:04

98. 156 Tony O'Hara m M60 31:12

99. 6 Lauren Mc Hugh f FO 31:13

100. 231 Vera Carr f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 31:28

101. 191 Kate Morgan f F60 31:59

102. 185 Nick North m M60 32:00

103. 81 Claire Maguire f FO 32:08

104. 77 Daryl Maguire m MO 32:09

105. 206 Catherine Heraghty f FO 32:17

106. 133 Agnes Shovlin f F50 32:18

107. 113 Phelim Boyle m MJ 32:35

108. 135 Elaine Boyle f FO 32:56

109. 212 Noreen Kelly f F40 32:57

110. 55 Evelyn Mc Manus f FO Naomh Chonaill 33:14

111. 138 Luke Breslin m MJ 34:00

112. 42 Lisa Coughlan f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 34:10

113. 112 Maeve Doherty f FO Tir Chonaill 34:11

114. 259 shane Clerkin m M40 34:25

115. 263 Nollaig Clerkin f F40 34:26

116. 60 Amanda Breslin f FO Tír Chonaill AC 34:31

117. 61 Nuala Trearty f FO Tír Chonaill AC 34:31

118. 56 Eileen Stevens f F40 Naomh Chonaill 34:32

119. 107 Trevor Glenn m M50 35:16

120. 207 Yvonne Boyle Gildea f FO Tír Chonaill AC 35:17

121. 57 Patricia Herron f FO Tír Chonaill AC 35:27

122. 168 Patricia Mc Grenra f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 35:30

123. 123 Tracey Gormley f FO 35:49

124. 94 Megan Rose f FO 37:23

125. 125 Alanna Gormley f FJ 37:44

126. 260 Alarnagh Barrett McGinley f FO 37:44

127. 249 Mary Dillon f FO 37:48

128. 188 Cariona Furey f FO 38:20

129. 14 Lucy Mc Ginley f FJ 38:25

130. 148 Emily Doherty f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 38:36

131. 267 Callum McShane m MJ 38:37

132. 33 Catherine Mc Ginley f FO 38:46

133. 70 Cess Holden f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 38:48

134. 40 Anthony Bennett m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 38:52

135. 195 Eileen Maguire f FO 39:17

136. 196 Jackie Blaine f F40 39:19

137. 137 Niamh McFadden f FO 39:34

138. 28 Rebecca Conway f FO 39:34

139. 27 Michael Maguire m MO Ardara Atlantic Adventure 39:35

140. 104 Jake Torrens m MJ Bruckless road runners 39:48

141. 105 Zoe Torrens f FJ Bruckless road runners 39:49

142. 106 Majella Cunningham f FO Bruckless road runners 39:51

143. 266 Maire McCole f F50 40:22

144. 21 Paul Maguire m M40 40:31

145. 63 Caroline Heekin f F40 41:18

146. 62 Conall Melly m M50 41:22

147. 39 Finn Coughlan m MJ 41:58

148. 114 Caoimhe Boyle f FJ 42:29

149. 145 Ruby Doherty f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 42:30

150. 129 Rachel Kae f FO 42:43

151. 72 Leah Burke f FO 42:43

152. 248 Cora McShane f FJ 42:44

153. 245 Rebeca Lough f FJ 42:45

154. 251 Dearbhail O Donnell f FO 42:51

155. 13 Sophie Mc Ginley f FJ 43:08

156. 269 Adel McCabe f FO 43:15

157. 265 Shaun McNelis m MO 43:15

158. 268 Edel Feeney f FO 43:17

159. 36 Andrew Hogan m MO 43:38

160. 35 Basia Wolowick f FO 43:39

161. 218 Clodagh Breslin f FJ 43:49

162. 253 Padraig O Donnell m MO 43:56

163. 162 Noel Lorinyenko m MJ 44:04

164. 161 Ryan Lorinyenko m MJ 44:04

165. 171 Kathy Whittington f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 44:52

166. 65 Catherine Boyle f FO 44:52

167. 12 Margie Mc Gill Patterson f F50 45:32

168. 15 Kathy Mc Gill f F50 45:32

169. 194 Mo Braddon f FO 45:53

170. 197 Carina O'Connell f FO 45:54

171. 120 Maguire Family m MO 45:54

172. 235 Margeret Sweeney f FO 45:55

173. 240 Sheenagh Sweeney f FJ 45:56

174. 186 ann furey f F60 46:02

175. 239 Danny Sweeney m MO 46:04

176. 89 Shauna Molloy f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 46:21

177. 252 Eileen O Donnell f FO 46:22

178. 242 Mags Lough f F40 46:22

179. 87 Orla Molly f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 46:23

180. 86 Patricia Molly f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 46:43

181. 167 Eoin Lorinyenko m MJ 46:45

182. 165 Eileen Lorinyenko f F40 46:48

183. 226 Heidi Davies f FO 47:06

184. 225 Wendy Breslin f FO 47:06

185. 29 Tom Maxwell m M50 ArdaraC Club 47:11

186. 130 Geraldine Gavigan f FO 47:12

187. 154 Mary Smith f FO 47:28

188. 258 Shane Minnock m MO 47:34

189. 157 Eileen Maguire f FO 47:38

190. 143 Danny Maguire m MO 47:39

191. 46 Ann Maguire f F50 47:39

192. 241 Theresa May Sweeney f FJ 47:44

193. 243 Matthew Maher f FO 47:44

194. 47 Amy Boyd f FO 47:45

195. 48 Laura Boyd f FO 47:45

196. 44 Imelda Boyd f F50 47:46

197. 101 Niamh Maquet f FO 47:47

198. 100 Aoife Gallagher Brennan f FJ 47:48

199. 102 Ciara Gallagher Brennan f FJ 47:48

200. 250 Josephine Sweeney f FO 48:34

201. 255 Myles Sweeney m MO 48:34

202. 74 Chris Egan m MO 49:17

203. 228 Harry Davies m MO 49:31

204. 79 Rose Marie Maguire f FO 49:36

205. 234 Onagh Begley f FO 49:37

206. 80 Róisiín Maguire f F60 49:37

207. 38 Lauri Voolma m M40 49:39

208. 37 Eoin Mulhern m MO 49:39

209. 262 Barry McShane m M40 49:40

210. 261 Amanda McShane f F40 49:41

211. 34 Ray Costelloe m MO 49:41

212. 4 Catherine Mc Nelis f FO 49:50

213. 227 Rozanne Begley f FO 49:51

214. 254 Brendan Billon m M60 50:05

215. 174 Desmond Campbell m MO 50:38

216. 176 Suzanne Carrol f F60 50:57

217. 179 Sean Reid m MJ 51:00

218. 67 Laura Kenny f FO 51:34

219. 69 Irene Meehan f FO 51:34

220. 68 Emma Mc Ginty f FO 51:42

221. 66 Sheila Kenny f F40 51:42

222. 41 Charlie Bennett m MJ 51:43

223. 216 Ciara Mc Kelvey f FO 51:44

224. 217 Aidan Mc Kelvey m MO 51:48

225. 246 Millie Lough f FJ 51:51

226. 90 Lia Molloy f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 51:52

227. 75 Laura Conry f FO 52:05

228. 76 Joanne f FO 52:05

229. 210 Barbara Mc Kelvey f FO 52:06

230. 7 Simon Mc Hugh m MJ 52:07

231. 9 Senan Melly m MJ 52:19

232. 163 Roisin Thomas Og Mc Hugh f FO Inver Rovers 52:29

233. 164 Stephanie Rushe f FO Finn Valley AC 52:29

234. 230 Edward Begley m MO 52:44

235. 229 Siman Davies m MO 52:44

236. 122 Amy Dunleavy f FO 52:54

237. 214 Kathleen Boyle f F50 53:01

238. 124 Seamus Gratton m MO 53:04

239. 128 Finn Gratton m MJ 53:05

240. 203 Byrne Fanily m MO 53:07

241. 199 Corina Schitmet f FO 53:07

242. 121 N.N. 121 53:08

243. 183 Monica McNelis f F60 53:08

244. 5 Conall Morrisan m MO 53:08

245. 141 Joanne Nesbitt f FO 53:11

246. 146 Bryon Nesbitt m MO 53:11

247. 233 Andrew Dunleavy m MO 53:12

248. 184 Steven Kettyle m MO 53:24

249. 181 Gemma Carrol f FO 53:26

250. 180 Dylan Reid m MJ 53:26

251. 18 Carmel Gadington f F50 57:45

252. 19 Sue Watters f F50 57:45

253. 50 Ellyss Whittington f FJ 59:31