Trial date set for man accused of murdering Donegal mum-of-two Jasmine McMonagle

A date has been set at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of Richard Burke who is accused of murdering Donegal mum-of-two Jasmine McMonagle.

Ms McMonagle (28), an aspiring model and actress originally from Castlefinn, was found dead in her home in Forest Park, Killygordon, on Friday, January 4 last.

On January 5, Richard Burke (27), of Forest Park, Killygordon, appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court before Judge Kevin Kilrane and was charged with murder contrary to common law.

This morning at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Michael White set a trial date of June 10, 2020.