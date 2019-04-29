Donegal grandmother scoops €45,000 on Winning Streak

A Newtowncunningham grandmother spun the Winning Streak wheel and won a total of €45,000 when on the National Lottery TV game show on RTÉ One last Saturday much to her delight.

Mary Doran spun the iconic wheel and won €22,000. During the show, she won, €23,000 and left the RTÉ studios with €45,000.

Mary said that she was watching Winning Streak two weeks ago with interest because of the recent luck of Donegal people making it on the show over the past couple of months.

When she heard her name come out, she was alone in the house with her grandson. By the time the show was coming to a close the house was full of her family all keenly waiting for the full address to be shown at the end of the show to confirm that it was her lucky ticket.

Mary’s eight adult children were in the audience to cheer her on. They are Vanessa, Marian, Elizabeth, Gillian, Amanda, Anne Marie, Sandra and Steve. As well as their dad Stephen and seven of their 19 grandchildren, the entire family were celebrating Mary’s Winning Streak appearance this weekend.

Mary has been married to Stephen for the past 47 years, with their anniversary falling last week and Mary admitting that both of them forgot the day when it came around and only realised it when the kids wished them a happy anniversary!

Donegal’s lucky run on Winning Streak shows no signs of letting up as yet another Donegal person, Afke Barr from Buncrana, was drawn to appear on the next show.

Winning Streak will take a week’s break due to the May Bank Holiday and will return to RTÉ One on Saturday, May 11 where five more players from all over Ireland will get the chance to play for huge cash sums, holidays and cars.