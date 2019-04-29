Investigation launched into Letterkenny assault after two men hospitalised

Two men have been hospitalised overnight after what gardaí are treating as an assault in Letterkenny.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into an incident in the centre of Letterkenny.

The two men were found lying unconscious outside a licensed premises on Lower Main Street at around 3am.

The men were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The area is sealed off this morning and a forensic examination is due to take place

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100.