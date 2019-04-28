Councillor hits out at lack of progress on road projects for Donegal and the northwest

Concern has been expressed at the lack of progress on national and cross border road projects.

Cllr Patrick McGowan said he was dissatisfied on the progress following an update at the council’s Road’s and Transport SPC.

The Fianna Fáil councillor expressed his dissatisfaction on the A5 and other cross border national road projects planned for the northwest.

He said these projects are urgently needed in the northwest and especially Donegal. “These national projects are a decade without any sign of work commencing, tendering or even planning at this stage,” he said.

“There seems to be no political will on either side of the border to progress nationally important projects like this for the northwest and Donegal .

He said Donegal has no motorway, no rail, and is two hours minimum to an international airport.

“This was the last Roads and Transport SPC meeting of this present Council and it has ended as it started as far as connecting Donegal is concerned - very disappointing.”

He said it is “time for our Minister and Government to cut the spin and start delivering said McGowan”.