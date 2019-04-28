Mostly cloudy today in Donegal with patchy rain

Today, according to Met Éireann, Ulster and Leinster will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which will become patchier this evening. Highest temperatures here of 10 to 14 degrees. Munster and Connacht will be mild and mainly dry with bright or sunny intervals developing and highest temperatures of 14 and 17 degrees with light breezes.

TONIGHT - SUNDAY 28TH APRIL

Tonight will be mild. Much of the country will be dry with patches of mist and fog. Outbreaks of rain will develop at times in East Leinster and east Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

TOMORROW - MONDAY 29TH APRIL

Monday will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals. A few showers will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in eastern and southern counties, but reaching 15 to 17 degrees elsewhere moderate south to southeast breezes.