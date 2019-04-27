Donegal village needs to be prioritised for funding says local election candidate

A local election candidate has said that Glencolmcille needs to be prioritised in the next roudn of the village and town renewal programme.

Expressions of interests are currently being sought by Donegal County Council for the next round of funding for the programme.

Fianna Fáil election candidate, Eimear Mc Guinness said that as a result of the new sewerage scheme works in the village, a great deal of reinstallation works and improvement works need to be carried out on the streets and footpaths in Glencolmcille.

"The funding available under the village and town renewal programme would be a welcome catalyst for the improvement works which are urgently required, it will also be necessary for Donegal County Council to further top up the funding package in order to deliver the entire works programme which will be necessary for this important tourism destination," she said.

She added that it will be extremely difficult to source the amount of funding and investment which will be required for improving the area and to bring Glencolmcille to an acceptable standard should the funding not be forthcoming.

"I am also proposing to the Department of Rural and Community Affairs that future funding of town and village renewal programmes be carried out on a multi-annual basis, whereby towns and villages will know in advance when they are prioritise by the local authority, so they can properly plan in advance over a longer period of time for the works they intend to carry out in their respective

town or village.

"Many of our towns and villages throughout the Donegal Municipal Area need further investment in order to better improve the built heritage and enhance the attractiveness of the villages and towns for locals living in the towns or village of for visiting tourists to the area," she said.