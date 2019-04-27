My Donegal Life with the talented artist John Cooney

An exceptionally talented artist, John Cooney has won many awards over the years.

His work recently featured in The Artist and Artists and Illustrators magazine.

He has exhibited at The Royal Society of Portrait Painters at the Mall galleries, London. He won the watercolour prize at the Royal Ulster Academy, Belfast in 2017 and last year won the Whyte's auctioneers prize in the Watercolour Society of Ireland exhibition in Dublin. He was recently awarded second prize at this years, Artist of the Year exhibition at the Mall Galleries, London, sponsored by Artists and Illustrators magazine.

You learn more about his work, please go to www.johncooneyartist.com

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Donegal?

My perfect day or weekend would be walking along any part of the Wild Atlantic Way, where it's at its rugged best, I'm thinking of Mailn Head, Slieve League or Rosguill.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Donegal in your lifetime - and why?

I think the ordinary people of Donegal have been the true heroes in Donegal, they are always welcoming and friendly. They have kept Donegal alive despite declining employment and migration.

What's your first Donegal memory?

I have lived in greater Belfast most of my life and my first memory was of being on a wide open beach, I think it was Ballymastoker, I couldn't believe there could be so much sand outside a desert. I always remember the sense of freedom.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

I couldn’t possibly have a favourite part, there are so many areas that I love and they look different each time I go there due to the changing weather. My favourites are Malin Head, all around Downings, the secluded beaches north of Burtonport, Ardara, Glencolmcille and Sliabh Liag.

What do you think gives Donegal its unique identity?

The people of the county and the scenery are totally unique. The people have partly formed the land but the land and its beauty has also formed the people. It is what I try to show in my paintings.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

My favourite artist with a long association of Donegal is Derek Hill. Although I greatly admire his work, I love his generosity to the people even more. He taught quite a few of the fishermen on Tory Island to paint and bequeathed his home and large art collection to the Irish people. Pictures by Picasso and Degas were just part of his collection.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I think the biggest challenge facing Donegal today, as always, is one of economics. There aren’t enough jobs and I don’t think Donegal is given enough financial investment. Tourism is so important but it’s a short season. I fear that if Brexit actually happens, it won’t bode well for any part of the north of Ireland.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Donegal, what would it be?

I’d change the climate, just a bit, perhaps. Donegal needs a longer tourist season. Wild and rugged is one thing but to paint, I need light and Donegal has a lot of dull, wet days.