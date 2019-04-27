Donegal do not make use of possession as they go down to Tyrone in Ulster Minor Championship

Donegal will have to go through the qualifier route as they lost out in the first round of the Ulster Minor Championship to Tyrone in Ballybofey.

Donegal 1-8

Tyrone 1-12

Donegal had their chances, but they had just too many turnovers and when the game mattered Tyrone were able to take their points in the final minutes with their front men very sharp.

Early in the last quarter Donegal went ahead 1-8 to 1-7 but they failed to score after that as Tyrone hit the final five points to close out the game.

Donegal had plenty of possession in the opening half but poor shot selection and five bad wides left them three points adrift at the break.

Tyrone were on the board on 39 seconds when a Donegal attack was turned over and Michael McGleenan punished them.

Donegal should have had a goal a minute later when a high ball came off the upright and Carlos O'Reilly was presented with the chance but his effort was saved.

Tyrone had a goal chance at the other end with Daniel Fullerton clean through but Daithi Roberts made a great save at the expense of a '45'. Mark Devlin, however, would put the Tyrone men two up when Mark Devlin converted a free from close to the sideline.

It looked bleak for Donegal after seven minutes when a Carlos O'Reilly pass was intercepted and Fullerton found Sean O'Donnell overlapping and he dummied a defender before firing to the roof of the net.

Donegal got on the board a minute later after good approach work by Senan Rooney, Carlos O'Reilly found the target.

Three minutes later O'Reilly had an even better goal chance when he was under a breaking ball but Tyrone 'keeper Finton Coney made a great save from point blank range.

Daniel Fullerton replied for Tyrone before Johnny McGroddy had a free for Donegal on 22 minutes.

The final minutes of the half saw Donegal add two further McGroddy frees while Shay Gallagher set up Michael McGleenan for a point at the other end to leave it Tyrone 1-4, Donegal 0-4 at the interval.

Johnny McGroddy had Donegal on the board inside 19 seconds of the restart but Daniel Fullerton (free) and Sean O'Donnell replied.

Johnny McGroddy converted a free before Senan Rooney found Paul O'Hare with a great ball and O'Hare found the corner of the Tyrone net to level matters at 1-6 each.

Donegal should have gone ahead when Rooney put Carlos O'Reilly through but he went for goal when a point would have been the better option. And Tyrone came up the field for Mark Devlin to point.

Donegal were level again within a minute with Carlos O'Reilly was fouled and McGroddy obliged.

McGroddy and Fullerton traded points to leave it still level with ten minutes left.

Tyrone struck for two points inside two minutes from Daniel Fullerton and Mark Devlin with six minutes left.

When Donegal gave ball away, Devlin again punished and four minutes into the six added minutes Daniel Fullerton put Tyrone four ahead.

Scorers: Donegal: Johnny McGroddy 0-7,5f; Paul O'Hare 1-0; Carlos O'Reilly 0-1

Tyrone: Mark Devlin 0-4,1f; Daniel Fullerton 0-52f; Sean O'Donnell 1-1; Micahel McGleenan 0-2

DONEGAL: Daithi Roberts; Conor Roarty, Keiran Tobin, Dylan Dorrian; Conor Coyle, Jack Gallagher, Ryan McShane; Kealan Dunleavy, Eoin Dowling; Carlos O'Reilly, Senan Rooney, Ciaran Moore; Johnny McGroddy, Shane Monaghan, Eoin Martin.

Subs: Paul O'Hare for Martin 26; Matthew Coyle for McShane 46; Jamie Grant for C Coyle 54; Eric Carr for Monaghan 56

TYRONE: Finton Coney; Conor Cuddy, Micheál McCann, Seamus Sweeney; Sean O'Donnell, Niall Devlin, James Donaghy; Shay Gallagher, Ruairí Campbell; Mark Devlin, Ronan McHugh, Michael Quinn; Daniel Fullerton, Shea Daly, Michael McGleenan.

Subs: Shea Browne for S Daly 37; Aaron McGrath for M Quinn 43; Ethan Neill for R McHugh 49; Conor McGillion for Donaghy 56; Steve Donaghy for McGillion 58

REFEREE: C Dourneen (Cavan)