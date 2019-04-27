Jubilant scenes as another world dancing champion returns to Donegal

As a young Donegal man marched down Quay Street in his home town on Thursday night led by the Donegal Town Community Band and a Garda escort it finally dawned on him what he had achieved.Gerard Byrne, a former pupil of the Abeey Vocational School and a member of the McNelis Cunningham School of Dance had won the World Irish Dancing Championship for the third time.

Prior to his arrival hundreds from all parts of the county had gathered on the Diamond enjoying great entertainment by the Ardaghey Pipe Band as well as Riverdancers past, present and indeed, the future.

There were jubilant scenes when Gerard and the other competing dancers arrived on the Diamond, met by so many friends and proud relations.

"My aim was always to win it three times but a slip on the floor put an end to that. I decided to take a year out and put my total focus on doing it this year. It involved a lot of physical training and a mental discipline as well as brushing up on my dance steps. Thank God, it paid off.

"I am only one of the winners here tonight - Emily took the ladies championship, Shannon came fourth and so many of the younger competitors took home top prizes in their categories.

"It really was great team effort and a great credit to Paula and all our teachers at McNelis Cuningham."