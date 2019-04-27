Local garda facebook page post takes a rise out of Liverpool fans . . .

Clearly someone in the team who place posts on the official Sligo/Leitrim Garda Siochana Facebook page has a sense of humour and knows how to take a rise out of Liverpool fans. Worse still they may in fact be a Manchester City fan - boys & girls in blue supporting the blue side of Manchester and all that.

Last night the garda page carried a cheeky piece about the Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps game warning people to expect large numbers of people at the game - in part because Liverpool fans wouldn't be wasting their time watching the Huddersfield game as their team had now lost their chance to win the Premier League!!!

Stirring it, the post stated: "Sligo Rovers F.C. are playing Finn Harps FC. In the Showgrounds at 7:45pm this evening

"We are expecting a large crowd in attendance tonight as all the Liverpool fans in Sligo have given up on their chances of winning the Premier League and will no doubt go and support their local club instead of watching them draw with Huddersfield."

And for the record, Liverpool won 5-0, while Harps were denied a first win (Harps draw with Sligo), the game in The Showgrounds finished 1-1, Sligo getting a late penalty to take a share of the spoils.