NEWS
Gardai find trampoline on motorway during Storm Hannah
Gardaí in Tipperary came across a trampoline on the M8 motorway during Storm Hannah.
The trampoline was found at 3am this morning by Gardai based in Thurles and was removed from the carriageway.
Thurles Gardaí removed a trampoline from the M8 northbound at 3 am this morning at Two Mile Borris during Storm Hannah. Some poor child is waking up this morning with no trampoline in the garden!!!! pic.twitter.com/0M8jYK1Zao— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 27, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on