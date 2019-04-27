NEWS

Gardai find trampoline on motorway during Storm Hannah

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Gardaí in Tipperary came across a trampoline on the M8 motorway during Storm Hannah.

The trampoline was found at 3am this morning by Gardai based in Thurles and was removed from the carriageway. 