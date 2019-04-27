A tidy €500,000 lotto win at Donegal shop

The Paper Stop in Glenties has sold a €500,000 winning ticket in Friday night's Lotto Euro Millions Draw.

The shop posted a message last night on their Facebook page congratulating the inner and since then there have been a host of messages on their page wishing the winner or winners well and lots of speculation too as to who the winner(s) might be, but for now it's good news in the town famous for being tidy!

The store owner William Elliott said: “I was shocked to get the call last night as it’s the first major National Lottery prize we’ve ever sold in recent times. We’ve been spreading the word to our customers to check their tickets and there is a great buzz in the village all morning. It’s a great little village and obviously with us being on the Main Street we have a lot of local customers so we really hope that it is one of our regulars but in truth we have no idea who the winner could be but I wish them all the best!”