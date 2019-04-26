Some towns in Donegal are poster free ahead of May 24 election

Local and European election candidates have had the opportunity to vie for the attention of the Donegal electorate by erecting posters since midnight on Wednesday night.

There is less than a month to go before the electorate go to the polls on May 24.

However, new technology and a more environmentally conscious electorate, have seen a number of calls for the discontinuation of election posters.

Donegal councillor Seamus Maguire established the website PosterFree.ie is foregoing the use of posters altogether.

Cllr Maguire plans to canvas by using traditional methods such as leaflets and door-to-door visits, as well as less conventional means, like using a stencil to power-wash his message on to public pavements.

A number of Tidy Town Committees across the county have also asked candidates to desist from adorning lamp-posts with posters.

This morning, Friday April 26, a number of towns across the county remained poster-free.

It is understood that Dungloe, Falcarragh, Dunfanaghy, Glenties, Ardara, Gaoth Dobhair, Anagry, Malin and Donegal town are poster free. However, this situation is subject to change. Posters are erected on lamp-posts on roads before you enter a number of these towns.

Further south in towns such as Ballyshannon where there are four local candidates running (Valerie McNulty Ind, Barry Sweeny, FG, Billy Grimes Ind and Cyril Brennan, People Before Profit) have seen very limited postering, for one candidate only, Mr Brennan.

In Bundoran, our reporter could see posters on telegraph posters for only, Mr Brennan. Bundoran has three local town candidates in the race, and it would appear that all of them, Philip McGlynn (FF), Michael McMahon (SF) and Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) have opted, for now at least, not to put up posters.

It has been noted that Mr McMahon has an extensive number of posters on some of the main and minor roads in south Donegal, but on our mini tour for this article we could see no posters in the towns of Ballyshannon or Bundoran.

Independent Cllr Niamh Kennedy, who is using recycled posters, said that she is of the opinion that all candidates should agree to containing and limiting posters to a certain area and feels that everyone would be given 'a fair chance' if that were the case.

* if you have information that would help us update this article from your area, your town or village, please email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com as we are keen to reflect as broad a view as possible from across the county.