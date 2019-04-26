Buy Ireland's Tory Island Hotel for just €400K

One of Ireland's most remote island hotels has just gone on the market for less than the price of a three-bedroom semi-detached home in Dublin.

The sale of the famous Óstan Thóraigh or Tory Island Hotel is billed by the selling agent as a "fantastic opportunity to acquire a landmark property with huge potential."

Óstan Thóraigh is the only hotel on secluded Tory island, a Gaeltacht area located nine miles off the rugged coast of County Donegal's Wild Atlantic Way. The island hotel can be purchased for €400,000.

Gareth McLarnon, from Glen Estates in Letterkenny, said: “The Tory Island Hotel is an iconic building situated in a thriving seasonal tourism destination. This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a landmark property with huge potential. It is a chance for someone to embrace island life in a strong community on one of Ireland's most beautifully scenic islands located off the coast of Ireland’s most northerly county.

"Properties like this don’t come to market very often in Ireland and we are expecting quite a bit of interest in this unique opportunity. This wonderful island hotel is on the market for around the same price as two-bedroom apartment in parts of Dublin.”

The 14-bedroom hotel, with bar and restaurant, is being offered for sale as a going concern by owner Sean Doherty, who was also the island's former lighthouse keeper.

The family-owned and run hotel is the biggest employer on the island and has been a focal point for many of the island's historic moments since the 19th century.

The business dates from the late 1800s, when the Ward family operated the hotel and a general store, supplying everything from salted fish to marine chandlery. The store traded with passing ships while people from what Tory islanders call 'the country' also made regular shopping trips to Wards from the mainland.

Roger Casement once stayed at the hotel and Easter Proclamation Signatory Joseph Mary Plunkett sent a postcard from the hotel on his second visit to the island in 1914. He wrote that he did not stay in the hotel, however, as Mr Ward was "very Sombre."

With a total population of around 140 islanders, the population doubles in summer, the Atlantic-battered island is steeped in history, mythology and folklore. The island outpost has long been a favourite getaway for artists, nature-lovers, bird watchers and many who simply want to switch off for a few days.

Tory island is part of the Donegal Gaeltacht and is home to native Irish speakers anywhere in Ireland.

The only access to the island is by ferry and each crossing takes around an hour. The ferry runs four times daily during the summer season and twice daily during the winter months.

The closing date for offers is Wednesday, July 31, 2019.