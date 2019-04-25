Aer Lingus and Donegal Tourism sector on board as Donegal Connect initiative begins

The new Donegal Connect initiative has been given a huge boost with a fantastic special offer from Aer Lingus where customers flying from the US and arrive at Donegal Airport, can avail of special offers using the 'Donegal19' promo code.



The 10 day celebration of all things Donegal is set to take place this Autumn from 27 September to 6 October and in addition to this special offer from Aer Lingus, a range of Donegal hotels are offering various discounts and special packages linked to the Donegal celebrations.

A comprehensive list of all these offers will be available to view on www.donegalconnect.com from May 1.

Director of Service with Donegal County Council, Garry Martin said he was delighted with the offer being put forward by Aer Lingus. He described the event as an opportunity for people with Donegal connections to come home for the 10 day celebration.



He said: "We are delighted to have Aer Lingus on board with the Donegal Connect initiative and we are working with other providers to put in place special offers for accommodation, car hire and travel itineraries. We will be promoting these on www.donegalconnect.com as these become available."



This special offer will see US based customers being offered $100 off return economy or $200 off return business flights with half discount applying on one-ways in both economy and business for travel dates from 9 September to 27 October. Bookings must be made before the 30 June using the promo code ‘Donegal19.'

Drive

A marketing drive to highlight the range of offers is to take place in the USA this May as a Donegal Trade Team will be embarking on a whistle stop tour of US cities with strong affiliations to the county. These will include two events in Philadelphia on May 15 and May 16, one in Boston on May 17, while May 18 and 19 will see events in two separate locations in New York. The precise locations and times of these events will be announced in the coming weeks on www.donegalconnect.com.

Affinity

The 10 day celebration, which is about enticing those with an affinity for Donegal to come back to experience what the county has to offer, promises to have something for everyone including a strong focus on food, genealogy, culture, heritage, sport and music and in particular on employment and business development opportunities.

Garry Martin said: "Highlighting business development and career opportunities in Donegal is an important part of Donegal Connect which will include business networking events and seminars, a careers symposium and workshops on the practicalities of re-locating or returning to Donegal as well as a series of events showcasing the superb quality of life opportunities on offer."



The initiative is being delivered by Donegal County Council through the Donegal Diaspora Project working with a range of public and private sector organisations including IDA, LYIT, Údarás na Gaeltachta and some of the largest private sector employers in the county including Pramerica, Randox and Abbotts Diabetes Care.