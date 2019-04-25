Have you a Donegal Railway story to tell?

Do you or your parents, relations, friends have any stories about Donegal Railway in its heyday?

If you do, then you might be interested in attending a social gathering at the Donegal Railway Heritage Centre in Donegal town on Saturday, May 4 between 10.30am and 12.30pm where it is planned to bring local people together to share their memories of the railways in Donegal.

As this is the 60th anniversary year of the station/main railway lines closing down in Donegal, it's important that this important milestone is marked.

At the May 4 gathering, over a cup of tea, the Heritage Centre wish to bring local people together to explore our unique railway heritage through the retelling, sharing and exploration of memories of the Railways in Donegal and the North West of Ireland (and record these stories) for future generations before they are lost forever.

The event, supported by Donegal LCDC, will start with a short presentation by George Haire from the North West of Ireland Railway Association about the Donegal Railway.

For more information contact Tel: (074) 9722655 or check out www.donegalrailway.com