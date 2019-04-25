Donegal County Council has responded to nine more wildfires since Monday

Donegal County Council has continued to respond to callouts related to gorse fires since the major fires at the weekend.

The council said it had repeat calls on Tuesday to areas affected by Monday’s major fire in west Donegal.

The calls were primarily to localised areas that were smoldering or smoking and required damping down. This is likely to continue for the next number of days or until the advent of rain, the council said.

The council also responded to six wildfires in the Falcarragh, Milford, Saint Johnston, Creeslough and Lifford areas on Tuesday.

There were also two wildfires in the Buncrana area and one wildfire in the Carndonagh area on Wednesday.

The council said the Fire Index rating for County Donegal is 5, which is the highest possible rating.

The council is repeating the appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires involving material such as gorse, heather and similar.

Land owners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any

uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire Service by dialling 999 or 112.

The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

Householders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Act 1976 and the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between March 1 and August 31 in any year.