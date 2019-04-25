Seriously clever people on their way to Donegal

Those clever folk from Irish Mensa, the high IQ society, are coming to Letterkenny for their annual gathering over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Mensa is the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world open to people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardised, supervised IQ or other approved intelligence test.

While in Donegal they will be planning to enjoy the town, the countryside, Glenveagh, Fanad Lighthouse.

Included in the weekend programme are a treasure hunt around the town and a pub crawl.

While in Letterkenny they are running a Mensa test session on Saturday, May 4 at 2pm in Dillons Hotel.

This is the public’s opportunity to come along and give it a go.

Further information on Mensa can be found at www.mensa.org.uk