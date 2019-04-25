Candidate says "we are educating for export"

At his election campaign launch on Monday night, in Aislinn Cill Chartha the Fine Gael candidate in the Donegal Municipal District said that the most crucial need in the south and west Donegal region was sustainable jobs.

John McNulty said: "I see it first hand down here - families are just leaving the area in their droves. In the local national school, we had up on 180 pupils now we have less than 100. Those that remain leave the area as soon as they finish their education."

He said that we are not just exporting the talented youth abroad but to other cities, such as, Dublin, Galway, Limerick. He said that as a result the area is being left devoid of youth.

Speaking on Monday night, he said: "What we need is the right environment for sustainable job creation. Abbots are creating 500 new jobs in Donegal Town which will be of great benefit to this area. We have to think outside the box - it is unlikely that any large FDI will locate in Kilcar or the Glen - but we have both Killybegs and Donegal Town on our doorsteps. In global terms, this is a very short commute."

He said that the proper environment must be created to attract investment. "We have an undisputed quality of life but need the necessary tools - broadband, infrastructure to name but a few.

Tourism is of great importance and we should be working to create a year-round industry out of this maximising the potential," he said.

He said there are many issues to be resolved and he feels and that he will work as hard as he can to introduce this much-needed change.