£10,000 reward offered for information on Lyra McKee's murder

A reward of up to £10,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday night. The dissident republican group the New IRA has said it carried out the shooting.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent, Jason Murphy, said he hoped the reward would further encourage witnesses to come forward.

"I want to find the people who murdered Lyra and the information that can help us bring Lyra’s killer to justice lies within the local community," he said.

The funeral service of Lyra McKee took place in Belfast on Wednesday.