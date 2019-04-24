Judge tells Kerry driver he is welcome in Donegal but he must observe rules of the road

A district court judge has told a Kerry motorist that he was “welcome to Donegal, but you need to drive safely and observe the rules of the road when you are up here”.

Judge Paul Kelly told 25-year-old father-of-two Stephen Relihan, The Cross, Brosna, Co Kerry who works in a breakers-yard, and who was caught doing “doughnuts” at Meenmore, Fintown on June 17 last year, that “carrying on like that could be a short cut to breaking up your car in a way you would not like it to be breaking up”.

The defendant had been faced with a charge of dangerous driving.

Sergeant Oliver Devaney told Glenties District Court that Garda Coyne observed the defendant doing “doughnuts”at the crossroads at Meenmore, Fintown at 1.30 am on the date in question.

The defendant was co-operative and told the garda he had been a “clown”. He was up in Donegal for a rally and the exuberance of the occasion got the better of him and he was deeply apologetic.

In response to a question from Judge Kelly, the defendant said if he was banned from driving, he would lose his job.

Judge Kelly reduced the charge to one of careless driving so the defendant would keep his licence. He imposed a fine of €500 and gave the defendant four months to pay.