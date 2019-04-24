Donegal gardaí urge people to store their heavy machinery securely

In light of numerous ATM thefts nationwide recently, gardaí are urging all owners of heavy machinery to take every step possible to immobolise and secure their machinery.

Machine owners are also being advised to ensure their machinery is being stored properly and not in an area or building that is easy to access at night.

These machines, when stolen are often destroyed or burnt out following an ATM theft.

Gardaí said if all heavy machinery is secured and unaccessible then then as a consequence there would be less occurrences of ATM thefts.

Gardaí are of the opinion that criminals carrying out these thefts usually steal the machinery that they use. They are also urging anyone who sees machinery being moved in a suspicious manner at night to call them and make them aware of the situation. You can contact gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67100.