Donegal GAA Co Board issue statement over Naomh Colmcille controversy

The Donegal Co Board have issued a statement on the recent controversy involving the Naomh Colmcille club in Newtowncunningham holding a fund-raising game on their grounds in February in aid of a local charity.

There has been much debate on the matter after it emerged that the Donegal Co Board have taken action by proposing an eight suspension on the club.

The club have appealed the decision.

The Co Board's statement is as follows:

Following media coverage that the CLG Naomh Colmcille were suspended for eight weeks, CLG Dhún na nGall have received numerous requests for comment. In clarification, the club is not currently suspended but the findings of an investigation has recommended suspension for 8 weeks – this is the minimum period of suspension for holding an un-authorized tournament. Due process shall take place and CLG Naomh Colmcille have the right to prove these findings incorrect or mis-applied. CLG Dhún nan Gall are unable to make any other comment on the matter until it is resolved in its entirety and all avenues of appeal open to CLG Naomh Colmcille are exhausted.