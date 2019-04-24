The funeral service of Lyra McKee 'friend to all, a gentle soul' takes place today

The President, Taoiseach, the British prime minister, Theresa May, the northern Ireland secretary, karen Bradley, and the Tanáiste will be among the mourners who will be in attendance at the funeral service of Lyra Mckee in Belfast today.

'Beautiful Lyra'

The 29-year-old journalist, author and gay rights activist was shot dead by the dissident republican group, the New IRA, during a disturbance in Derry last week.

The chief mourners will be Lyra's mother, Joan, her partner, Ms Sara Canning, and other close family members.

Ahead of the ecumenical funeral service which will be held in St Anne's Church of Ireland cathedral at 1pm, Ms McKee's family and her partner Sara Canning described their anguish after their "beautiful Lyra was taken from us."

Love, understanding and kindness

Ms Canning and Ms McKee's mother Joan and three sisters and two brothers described the message that the 29-year-old journalist, author and gay rights activist would have had for the New IRA.

"We as a family know that the whole community has been touched by the events of Thursday night and that many are rightly angry.

"Lyra's answer would have been simple, the only way to overcome hatred and intolerance is with love, understanding and kindness," a statement read.

They asked "that Lyra’s life and her personal philosophy are used as an example to us all as we face this tragedy together."

Innocent soul

They described Ms McKee as a "daughter, a sister, an aunt, a great-aunt, a partner, a niece, a cousin, and above all, a best friend and confidante to so many of us."

As they prepared for her funeral they said she was a "friend to all, a gentle innocent soul who wouldn’t wish ill on anyone."

The Dean of St Anne's, the Very Reverend Stephen Forde will officiate at the service while the parish priest of St John's in west Belfast, Fr Martin Magillwill deliver the homily.

'Shared space'

Ms McKee's family had requested that the funeral service be held in St Anne's Cathedral because it was a "shared space" that was reflective of her views and personal philosophy.

The family also requested that Fr Magill be involved in the service as he was their priest when he served in the Sacred Heart parish in north Belfast where the McKees live.

Members of the National Union of Journalists, of which Ms McKee was a member, will form a guard of honour at the funeral. Reporters who cannot be in attendance are invited to step outside on their own or with others around 1pm to commemorate under the slogan 'we stand together.'