Donegal's winning streak continues with another Donegal person hoping to spin the wheel this Satuday night

A Donegal grandmother will be the latest Donegal person to make an appearance on the National Lottery Winning Streak TV game show on RTÉ One this Saturday, April 27.

Mary Doran from Newtowncunningham was watching Winning Streak last weekend with interest because of the recent luck of Donegal people making it on the show over the past couple of months. Last week alone there were two players from Donegal and another with an address in Donegal on the show. Mary also knew she had a scratch card sent into the National Lottery herself.

When she heard her name come out, it was just her alone in the house with her grandson who she was minding. By the time the show was coming to a close the house was full of her family all keenly waiting for the full address to be shown at the end of the show to confirm that it was her that was going on the show.

Mary’s eight adult children will be in the audience to cheer her on. They are Vanessa, Marian, Elizabeth, Gillian, Amanda, Anne Marie, Sandra and Steve. As well as their dad Stephen and seven of their 19 grandchildren, the entire family will be celebrating Mary’s Winning Streak appearance this weekend.

Mary has been married to Stephen for the past 47 years, with their anniversary falling last week and Mary admitting that both of them forgot the day when it came around and only realised it when the kids wished them a happy anniversary.

The Winning Streak National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, will be broadcast this Saturday evening at the earlier-than-usual time of 19:35 on RTÉ One. The show features games such as Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

As ever one of the lucky five players will get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. Throughout this series a €100,000 segment will be added to the iconic Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that was won in the previous show, improving players chances to win a massive prize.