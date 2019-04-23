Donegal places 26th in Europe's most Instagrammable places 2019

Once again the beauty of Donegal has captivated the minds and hearts of a generation ranking 26th in a recent list which ranks the 50 most Instagrammable places in Europe.

The global travel site Big 7 Travel, part of Big 7 Media, has compiled the official list of Europe's 50 Most Instagrammable Places.

The county was named the coolest place on the planet by National Geographic Traveller in 2016, and last year Donegal Airport was voted the world’s most beautiful landing spot so we really do deserve to feel a deep-rooted pride for our county.

Some of the most stunning cities, regions and towns in Europe feature on the comprehensive list compiled by Big 7 Travel.

Donegal ranks ahead of Venice, Rome, Valencia and Lisbon.

County Kerry is featured as the sixth most Instagrammable place in Europe.

Other areas that feature in the favourite 25 places are the Scottish Highlands, Edinburgh, Prague, Florence, Amsterdam and Paris.

On this list, Iceland clinches first place followed by the stunning Dubrovnik.

The results were compiled as a result of a comprehensive scoring system that analysed the amount of hashtags per destination, survey results of Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audience, and votes cast by a panel of travel experts.